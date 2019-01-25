Coco may pinasaya

1 SHARES Share Tweet

PINASAYA ni Coco Martin ang isang batang fan na may karamdaman kamakailan matapos nitong pagbigyan ang hiling nito na makita siya ng personal.

Ibinahagi ni Edu Manzano, co-star ni Coco sa “Ang Probinsiyano” ang ginawa ng aktor via social media.

Sabi ni Edu sa caption, “Earlier this month, nakatanggap ako ng sulat from the parents of a child named Miracael Macavinta, who is suffering from a rare skin disease called Epidermolysis bullosa.

“The letter was coursed through the office of Vice Mayor Janella Estrada.

“Tanging hiling niya lang ay ma-meet ang kanyang idol na si Coco Martin and recently, we made that happen!

“Maraming salamat @mr.cocomartin for giving joy to this brave child! You are truly a blessing to many.”

We could only agree! (DELIA CUARESMA)

Related

comments