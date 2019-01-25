Coco may pinasaya

- Home
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
- World
PINASAYA ni Coco Martin ang isang batang fan na may karamdaman kamakailan matapos nitong pagbigyan ang hiling nito na makita siya ng personal.
Ibinahagi ni Edu Manzano, co-star ni Coco sa “Ang Probinsiyano” ang ginawa ng aktor via social media.
Sabi ni Edu sa caption, “Earlier this month, nakatanggap ako ng sulat from the parents of a child named Miracael Macavinta, who is suffering from a rare skin disease called Epidermolysis bullosa.
“The letter was coursed through the office of Vice Mayor Janella Estrada.
“Tanging hiling niya lang ay ma-meet ang kanyang idol na si Coco Martin and recently, we made that happen!
“Maraming salamat @mr.cocomartin for giving joy to this brave child! You are truly a blessing to many.”
We could only agree! (DELIA CUARESMA)