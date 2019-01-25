Freak game show accident

1 SHARES Share Tweet

AN accident marred the fun on the set of popular game show “Wowowin” recently.

A member of the audience fell to her death, Jan. 22, dancing and singing during the opening number of the show hosted by Willie Revillame.

Another spectator was injured in the same incident.

GMA Network and WBR Entertainment issued a joint statement on Jan. 23, addressing the mishap.

It read thus:

“During the ‘Wowowin’ taping on Tuesday, 22 January 2019 on or about 5:25 in the afternoon, an unfortunate accident transpired during the opening number of the show. One member from the studio audience was injured, while another lost her life.

“The person injured was identified as Milagros Espiritu, while the audience member who passed away is Estrella Bognot. According to the statement of Security Marshal Roel Batang who witnessed the accident, the two audience, who were at the bleachers of the studio, lost their balance while singing and dancing during the opening act.

“On account of the accident, Ms. Espiritu suffered a fracture, while the head of Ms. Bognot hit a fire extinguisher. They were immediately attended to by the in-house paramedic of WBR Entertainment and rushed to nearby Delgado Hospital.

“WBR Entertainment and GMA Network deeply commiserate with, and extended immediate assistance to, the families and loved ones of the victims.”

There is no investigation ongoing. Apparently, a daughter of Bognot executed a notarized waiver not to pursue it further.

This is not the first time an accident occurred in a game show involving Revillame.

Several years ago, on Feb. 4, 2006, 73 people died while 400 others were injured following a stampede that occurred at the PhilSports Stadium in Pasig, Metro Manila during the taping of the first anniversary episode of his former variety show “Wowowee.” (NEIL RAMOS)

Related

comments