Nation remembers heroism of ‘SAF 44’

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Four years have passed since the tragic death of 44 commandos of the Philippine National Police-Special Action Force, also known as the “SAF 44,” in Mamasapano, Maguindanao but the pain of their loss still lingers as their heroism and gallantry was remembered in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City Friday.

PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde led the observance of the fourth “National Day of Remembrance for SAF 44” and recalled “Operation: Exodus” – an intelligence-led operation to neutralize wanted Malaysian bomb-maker Zulkifli Abdhir, alias “Marwan”; Ahmad Akmad Usman, alias “Abdul Basit Usman,” a Filipino bomb-making expert who led a specialized group of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighter; and other terrorists in Mamasapano on Jan. 25, 2015.

Operation: Exodus resulted to the death of Marwan but at the expense of the lives of the 44 police commandos. Meanwhile, Usman was killed on May 3, 2015 in a reported encounter with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, according to the military.

“It has been four years since the tragedy jolted the national police and the entire nation but the pain brought by this loss has lingered in our hearts, reminding us every now and then of the great sacrifices being made by our valiant troopers in the line of duty,” Albayalde said before the new generation of SAF commandos and the families of the slain troopers.

A SAF trooper himself, Albayalde said a commando will never back down to any operation no matter how risky and dangerous it might be.

This, Albayalde said, is the attitude that should be imitated by the new generation of police commandos. “As Chief PNP, I have brought with me to the helm of the PNP the heart of a SAF trooper. This is a heart that breathes discipline and courage, a heart that is honest and firm in its principles, a heart that encourages competence in every endeavor,” he emphasized.

By virtue of Presidential Proclamation 164, Jan. 25 was declared the day of national remembrance for the heroic sacrifice of the 44 SAF troopers.

Helen, mother of slain commando PO2 Rodel Ramacula, attended the National Day of Remembrance for SAF 44 and spoke before top PNP officers, SAF troopers, and other relatives of SAF 44. She reminisced the days he had with her son.

“A lot of years have passed but I still miss my son. His sweet gestures towards me, his smile and his concern for us – his family, are still etched in my mind. But every time I remember the heroism of my son and his colleagues, the pain in my heart is eased. This is because I know he offered his life to ensure the safety of the Filipino people against international terrorist Marwan,” Helen said.

“One time, my son told me that a SAF commando’s sworn oath is like no other. His sworn oath is to protect the nation and it should be fulfilled even at the expense of their own life,” she said.

Helen thanked the government for not letting the memories of the gallantry of the SAF 44 fade into memory but urged President Duterte to fasttrack the case against the individuals who should be held liable for the commandos’ death. (Martin Sadongdong)

Related

comments