P12-M shabu stuffed in cans seized

Almost two kilograms of shabu valued at P12 million were discovered inside cans of imported wafers at the Port of Clark, the Bureau of Customs said Friday.

They were placed in four plastic packs and stuffed inside four cans of Pepperidge Farm Pirouette from Nevada, United States.

The shipments were declared as candy and baby clothes. However, due to the directive to profile and screen succeeding shipments after a series of discovery of illegal drugs concealed in the same manner, the shipments were alerted.

During X-ray examination, K9 inspection, and physical examination, the illegal drugs were found and were later confirmed to be shabu.

Warrants of Seizure and Detention against the shipment were issued by acting District Collector Lilibeth Sandag for violation of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, Republic Act 10863, and Republic Act No. 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002).

The seized prohibited drugs were turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 3 on Jan. 24.

The next day, a joint controlled delivery operation by the PDEA and Bureau of Customs followed, resulting in the arrest of a suspect in the shipment, whose identity was withheld. (Betheena Kae Unite)

