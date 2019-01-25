Palace demands justice for ‘SAF 44’

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Malacañang on Friday called on the Office of the Ombudsman to “resolve with dispatch” the cases filed against government officials responsible for the death of 44 Philippine National Police-Special Action Force commandos in Mamasapano, Maguindanao four years ago.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo, on the “National Day of Remembrance for SAF 44,” said Malacanang joins the nation in grieving and remembering the tragedy that befell the PNP officers.

“We pay homage to the bravery and heroism of the 44 uniformed personnel of the Special Action Force known as the ‘Fallen SAF 44.’ They offered and gave their lives for the country and the people,” Panelo said.

“We continue to pray for the eternal repose of the souls of these gallant heroes who were recipients posthumously of the PNP Medal of Valor (Medalya ng Kagitingan) and as we share in the grief of their bereaved families,” he added.

The Palace official urged the Office of the Ombudsman to work on resolving the cases filed against those who put the 44 SAF troopers in grave danger.

“We urge the Office of the Ombudsman to resolve with dispatch the case filed against those who recklessly placed them in mortal peril,” Panelo said.

“The nation demands justice for them as well as the prosecution of those responsible for the botched police operation,” he added. (Argyll Geducos)

Related

comments