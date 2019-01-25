Rape suspect shot dead in police HQ

1 SHARES Share Tweet

The alleged rapist of an eight-month-old baby was shot dead inside the office of the Manila Police District Station 9 (Malate) commander after he forcibly grabbed the service firearm of the jailer on-duty last Thursday.

Initial report stated that Benedicto Dizon, alias “Jumong,” 22, complained of headache and difficulty of breathing while inside his cell at about 9:20 p.m.

PO1 Dennis Javier, jailer on-duty, took him out handcuffed to bring him to a hospital for medical check-up.

Before leaving, Javier and Dizon went to Supt. Bobby Glenn Ganipac, MPD Station 9 commander, to inform him about the suspect’s condition.

Javier unlocked Dizon’s handcuffs so he could drink the coffee served in the office. While Javier was returning Dizon’s shackles, the suspect grabbed Javier’s gun and pulled the trigger.

Javier missed. Sensing the danger, Ganipac drew his service firearm and hit Dizon twice on his chest.

Dizon was taken to the nearby Ospital ng Maynila but was pronounced dead on arrival at 10:15 p.m. by Dr. Ramses Villero.

The suspect was arrested last Monday after his friend accused him of molesting her infant daughter.

Meanwhile, a 14-year-old boy was arrested last Thursday in Manila for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl Monday.

Police apprehended the suspect, an out-of-school-youth, at the Baseco Compound in Port Area around 5:15 p.m. (Ria Fernandez)

Related

comments