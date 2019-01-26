3 Maute terrorists arrested

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Troops from the Army’s 103rd “Haribon” Infantry Brigade arrested on Friday three Maute-IS fighters as the military continued its offensive on the terrorist group in Lanao del Sur.

Apprehended were Abdillah Bationg, Kalid Hadjinur and Casanur Hadjinur.

The arrest came after locals tipped off soldiers from the Eighth Light Armored Cavalry and 10th Scout Ranger Company of the terrorists’ presence.

Their arrest also followed the seizure by the military of a Maute-IS camp in Sultan Dumalondong that forced the terrorists to flee in splintered groups.

“Nahiwa-hiwalay nalang kami ng mga kasama namin. Kanya kanya nalang muna kami at hindi nadin namin makayanan ang putok at bomba ng sundalo,” the remnants said during a military debriefing.

“Malapit na nila kami maikutan kaya unti unti nang tumakas mga kasama namin. Wala narin yung mga lider namin kaya naisipan nalang naming umalis,” they added. (Francis Wakefield)

Related

comments