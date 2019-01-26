NEWS ROUNDUP

MPD chief gets first star

President Duterte has approved the promotion of Manila Police District director Senior Supt. Vicente Danao Jr. to chief superintendent, a one-star star rank which is equivalent to brigadier general in the military. He was officially donned into his new rank by Philippine National Police chief Director General Oscar Albayalde and National Capital Region Police Office chief Director Guillermo Eleazar in Camp Crame, Quezon City last Friday. The newly promoted police officer took the helm of MPD on Nov. 8, 2018, replacing Chief Supt. Rolando Anduyan. Danao was assigned to the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and Davao City’s top cop when President Duterte was mayor of the city. Meanwhile, the MPD will receive 50 brand new electric motorcycles from the Chinese government. Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Zhao Jianhua will formally turn over the vehicles to Danao during the celebration of the 118th anniversary of the MPD tomorrow. Danao said that the e-motorcycles will be used in patrolling city tourist spots, including the Baywalk on Roxas Boulevard. (Ria Fernandez)

Notorious thief shot dead in Tondo

A notorious thief was gunned down by an unidentified man in Tondo, Manila Friday. Police identified the victim as “Lilibeth Tomboy,” around 40 to 45-years-old, has fair complexion, 5’0” tall, and with no permanent address. Investigation showed the victim was walking on the alley of Gate 17, Parola Compound, Area D, Barangay 20, when residents heard a gunshot at around 6:30 p.m. Margie Tabaloc, a convenience store owner, said she was busy cooking dinner inside their house when she heard someone shout “Ate! Ate!” followed shortly by a gunshot. Tabaloc looked outside their window and saw the body of a woman lying on her back with a pool of blood beside her doorstep. The victim sustained two bullet wounds in the body. Officer-on-case PO2 De Guzman said that Tabaloc claimed that the victim was a notorious thief in their neighborhood. She was also being linked to the theft of other personal belongings in the area. (Erma Edera)

MMDA wants jaywalking violations noted by NBI

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority is pushing for the apprehensions of jaywalkers to be recorded in the database of the National Bureau of Investigation. The initiative will help deter the increasing number of jaywalking cases that result in road accidents in Metro Manila, MMDA spokesperson Celine Pialago said. “Ang plano po ng MMDA na ang mga mahuhuli nating jaywalkers ay magkakaroon ng lamat sa kanilang mga NBI records. ‘Yung iba kasi hindi agad settle ‘yung mga fines nila. So, I think kailangan bigyan natin ng pangil naman yung parusa para sa mga jaywalkers,” Pialago said. Currently, the MMDA imposes a fine of P500 or community service for jaywalking. The agency hopes that the proposal would force violators to settle their fines. (PNA)

