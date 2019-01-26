Politicians not welcome, say Dinagyang organizers

ILOILO CITY – In an obvious rebuke of Mayor Jose Espinosa III, the main organizer of this year’s Dinagyang said politicians were not welcome in this city’s festival honoring the Santo Niño (Holy Child Jesus).

“Epals are not welcome,” stressed the Iloilo Dinagyang Foundation Inc. (IDFI) in a statement signed by its president Ramon Cua Locsin.

IDFI explained it issued the strong-worded statement as a response to the overwhelming public clamor, especially after Espinosa declared Dinagyang as “open season for politicians.”

Espinosa previously said he will allow senatorial candidates to speak for a limited time during the “lull moments” of Saturday’s Kasadyahan cultural contest and the Ati-Ati tribe contest on Sunday.

“Dinagyang revelers are here to enjoy the festival minus the political circus and campaign discourses,” IDFI pointed out.

The festival organizers also rebuked the proliferation of campaign materials, especially along parade routes.

“We strongly urge politicians and political parties to please remove and to stop littering Iloilo City with campaign materials,” IDFI appealed.

“There will be enough time for election campaigning after the festival,” IDFI added.

But it remains unclear as to how things will unfold on Sunday’s main event at the Iloilo Freedom Grandstand, where senatorial candidate Bong Go is expected to deliver a message on behalf of President Duterte. Also expected to attend are Senator Cynthia Villar and presidential daughter Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio of Davao City.

Meanwhile, Iloilo City Rep. Jerry Treñas declared he will not attend Dinagyang’s main event on Sunday as he did not get an official invitation from the city government. Treñas and Espinosa are brother-in-laws, but are running against each other for city mayor in the May 2019 elections. (Tara Yap)

