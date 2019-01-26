Rains from cold front flood Davao

DAVAO CITY – Some areas in the Davao region were flooded due to the rainfall brought by the tail-end of the cold front Saturday.

Office of the Civil Defense Region 11 head Leslie Francisco said Barangays 1-A to 9-A and Tigatto, including Jade Valley, in Davao City were flooded due to the rise in the water level of the Davao River.

Francisco said the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Center immediately implemented a forced evacuation as the river could reach the Code Red level that could be dangerous to communities on the river.

Aside from the flood, a minor landslide in Upper Kibalang in Marilog District that toppled an electric post was also reported.

In Davao del Norte, Provincial Risk Reduction Management officer Glenda Delideli said four of their towns were flooded due to the overflowing Saug Dam in Asuncion and Nanaga River.

Delideli said among the affected places were the low lying areas in Asuncion, Kapalong, New Corella, and Talaingod.

She said the Saug Dam overflowed around 12 noon and Nanaga River followed at about 1 p.m.

Delideli said the different municipal disaster risk reduction teams are now conducting their pre-emptive evacuation of the residents affected by flood. (Armando B. Fenequito Jr.)

