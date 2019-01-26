‘Saludo’ celebrates heroism of Filipinos

A new television series entitled “Saludo” that will celebrate the everyday heroism of the Filipino was launched at the Philippine National Police headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City recently.

Chief Supt. Rhodel Sermonia, head of the Police Community Relations Group and popular film and television producer Leonora Sy led the launching of the new television series which will be aired on PTV 4 every Sunday at 8 p.m.

Sy said: “Saludo is a one-hour weekly ‘hero-serye’ program of PTV 4. It is a compilation of stories of everyday Filipino heroes, the least-told life stories which could be the inspiration of each and every Filipino.”

“This is dedicated to all the everyday heroism of the Filipino people. They all deserve the praises for whatever heroism they have shown,” added Sy, executive producer of the show.

For its premiere episode Sunday, Jan. 27, Saludo will feature the heroism of former Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald “Bato” M. dela Rosa played by actor Polo Ravales.

“We will not delve into the life story of former PNP chief Bato. Well, at some point, it will be tackled a bit. But we will highlight his heroism. That you have to watch the effect of Gen. Bato’s heroism in the country’s peace and order and in the economy as well,” said Sermonia.

He also said: “The first episode will also touch on the issue of illegal drugs and how the government is dealing with the situation.”

Sermonia added: “If you know someone who has done an act of heroism, please approach us and we will see what we can do. We need to share this heroism to the world because we want the others to be inspired and do good.”

