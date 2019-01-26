Senators laud BOL ratification

Senators on Saturday lauded the ratification of the Bangsamoro Organic Law which they expect to bring peace and development, especially in the conflict-torn areas of Mindanao.

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri said he was “very happy” that the BOL “won” the majority of the residents of the Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao, leading to its ratification as declared by the Comission on Elections Friday night.

Zubiri, who authored and sponsored the BOL in Senate, in a privilege speech last Tuesday, had expressed confidence that the landmark law will be ratified, citing the high voter turnout during Monday’s plebiscite in the ARMM and the number of “Yes” votes in the initial count.

Despite its cases in the Supreme Court, the Senate leader said he is upbeat about the BOL’s implementation.

He recalled his discussions with businessmen, including Davao City-based businessman Dennis Uy, who conveyed interest to invest in the new Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao that will replace the ARMM.

“They were very elated when I told them the advantages of the measure. They appealed for its immediate approval so that if they find that it’s good, they would increase their investments,” Zubiri said.

Zubiri believes that Sulu’s rejection of the BOL’s ratification will not pose a problem since it was not “overwhelming.” He blamed the prevailing “No” vote in the province on “politics,” citing the supposed rivalry between ARMM Gov. Mujiv Hataman and Sulu Gov. Abdusakur Tan II.

Sen. Koko Pimentel described the BOL’s ratification as “a pivotal and historic milestone in Mindanao’s quest for a just and lasting peace.”

The Senate Trade and Commerce Committee chairman and co-author of the BOL stressed that the law’s proper implementation is important in “unlocking the economic potential of the region.”

“Regional peace and stability and complementary national measures like the Ease of Doing Business Law will fuel economic development and attract the investments Mindanao needs. Hindi lang Mindanao makikinabang, kundi buong bansa,” Pimentel said.

Pimentel, however, said the ratification of the BOL only marks the beginning of the government’s mission in keeping the peace in Mindanao. He called for “sustained effort” and cooperation so that the BARMM will succeed.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Economic Affairs, said he is also “delighted that an overwhelming number of ARMM residents voted in favor of peace by ratifying the Bangsamoro Organic Law.”

He believes that the BARMM will become a “fertile ground for investment and inclusive economic development.”

“Dala ng kapayapaan ang kaunlaranan. When there are more economic opportunities, the easier it will be for our less fortunate countrymen in BARMM to rise out of poverty. May the ratification of the BOL herald the start of an exciting new chapter of peace and progress in Mindanao,” Gatchalian said. (Vanne Elaine P. Terrazola)

