Vice Mayor Perete new mayor of Daraga, Albay

Vice Mayor Victor Perete has been named as the mayor of Daraga, Albay, following the order of the Department of Interior and Local Government regional office in Daraga to replace detained Mayor Carlwyn Baldo due to his temporary incapacity to perform duties and responsibilities as local chief executive.

The order entitled “Succession to the Office of the Mayor” dated Jan. 25, 2019 was received around 6 p.m. on that date by Perete, and after 48 hours, he has to replace Baldo as acting mayor.

Perete said he has received the order and can already assume post yesterday but it would be better on Monday.

“Nareceived ko na, siyempre magre-react tayo dun sa, within 48 hours kasi dapat mag-assume. Upon receipt ‘yun. Nareceive ko ‘yun kanina, mga bandang ala-sais ng gabi. Pero bukas pwede na,” Perete said.

Baldo is tagged as the mastermind in the killing of Ako Bicol partylist Rep. Rodel M. Batocabe and his police escort SPO2 Orlando Diaz last month.

Baldo was arrested for illegal possession of firearms, ammunition, and explosive last week in his home in Daraga.

The son of the late Daraga Mayor Jerry Jaucian, Jerry Rafael “Jungie” Jaucian, will also assume as the new vice mayor of Daraga. (Nino Luces)

