An act of terrorism – CBCP

1 SHARES Share Tweet

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines condemned the bombing of the Jolo Cathedral in Jolo, Sulu Sunday, calling it an “act of terrorism.”

“We condemn this act of terrorism that has taken place only a few days after the plebiscite on the Bangsamoro Organic Law,” CBCP president Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles said.

Valles said they received the sad news regarding the bombing of the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cathedral from Fr. Romeo S. Saniel, OMI, apostolic administrator of Jolo.

Valles condoled with the families of those killed in the incident.

“We condole with the families of the several soldiers and civilians who were killed by the explosions,” he said.

“We also express our sympathies with those who were wounded and extend our solidarity with the rest of the church-goers inside the cathedral and the rest of the church community in the Apostolic Vicariate of Jolo,” added Valles.

The CBCP head asked Christians to join peace loving Muslims in the advocacy against violent extremism.

“As we begin a new phase in the peace process with the creation of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, we ask our Christian brethren to join hands with all peace-loving Muslim and Indigenous People communities in the advocacy against violent extremism,” Valles said.

“May all our religions of peace guide us in our quest for a brighter future for the peoples of Mindanao,” he added. (Leslie Ann G. Aquino)

Related

comments