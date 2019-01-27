Arabian knights shock Korea, Australia in Asian Cup

AL-AIN, United Arab Emirates (AFP) –Asian Cup hosts UAE and Gulf rivals Qatar pulled off titanic upsets as they sent defending champions Australia and Son Heung-min’s South Korea crashing out in the quarterfinals on Friday.



Milos Degenek’s defensive howler handed UAE a 1-0 win, and the Qataris beat South Korea by the same score to set up a semifinal buzzing with regional tensions because of the Gulf blockade of Qatar.

UAE veteran Ali Mabkhout pounced on Degenek’s misjudged back pass for a win that was greeted by joyous drumming and a sea of smartphone torches at Al Ain’s Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium.

In Abu Dhabi, Abdelaziz Hatim fired a late winner as 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar stunned title-chasing South Korea 1-0 to reach the semi-finals for the first time.

Japan and Iran, with seven Asian Cup titles between them, will play the other semi for a place in the final in Abu Dhabi on February 1.

Graham Arnold’s Australia will feel aggrieved by their defeat after peppering the UAE with 22 shots, only to be undone by Degenek’s defensive error on 68 minutes.

Degenek, who this week signed for Saudi giants Al Hilal, rolled a casual ball to Mat Ryan but Mabkhout nipped in and rounded the Brighton ‘keeper to score into an empty net.

”Football can be a cruel sport,” said a rueful Arnold, backing the 24-year-old central defender to bounce back.

”Obviously he’s hurting at the moment but I’ll make sure that he’s okay. He’s a fantastic kid, fantastic professional and he’s got a long future with the Australian national team.”

Earlier South Korea were looking to end 59 years of hurt after last winning the tournament in 1960, but they missed a string of chances before Hatim’s hammer blow after 78 minutes.

”We deserve to be in the semis. I feel like the happiest coach in the world — it’s a big step forward,” said Qatar coach Felix Sanchez.

It took the Koreans until three minutes into the second half to register a shot on target, Hwang Ui-jo forcing a low save from Saad Al-Sheeb from the edge of the box.

Lee Chung-yong then blazed wide and captain Son Heung-min was denied by Al-Sheeb before Kim Jin-su’s free kick smacked against the post.

That wastefulness came back to haunt them when Hatim smashed a long-range rocket past goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu to give the 2022 World Cup hosts a famous victory.

