Bible not to be read only but lived

A MAN once bragged that he read the Bible from cover to cover sev­eral times. But someone said, “People who talk of knowing the Bible from cover to cover, know only the cover.”

Just reading the Bible for infor­mation or for historical value is not enough. It may even be boring since many stories and passages have been read repeatedly. We read the Bible not for information but transforma­tion.

* * *

Once a priest and his friend, a soap maker, were out taking a walk. The soap maker said cynically, “What good is religion? Look at all the trouble and misery of the world after thousands of years of teach­ing about goodness, truth, and peace – after all the prayers, homilies and teachings.”

* * *

The priest said nothing. They con­tinued walking until they noticed chil­dren playing in a muddy canal. Then the priest said, “Look at those kids. You say that soap makes people clean, but see the dirt on those youngsters. Of what good is your soap? With all the soap in the world, those children are still dirty. I wonder how soap is effective after all.”

* * *

The soap maker got peeved and protested, “But Father, you ought to know that soap can’t do any good un­less it is used.”

“Ah exactly,” replied the priest. “So it is with Christianity and its teachings. They are ineffective unless they are reflected upon and put into practice.”

* * *

Today, National Bible Sunday, culmi­nates Bible Week. This event reminds us of the all-important Word of God as our ultimate guide and instruction.

Someone said, BIBLE is the acro­nym for “Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth.”

* * *

It’s inspiring to know that more and more Catholic renewal and charismat­ic communities are doing Biblarasal. They meet regularly, read passages in the Scriptures from which they seek the will of God, then apply its mes­sage in everyday life. The message could be the gospel values of honesty, forgiveness, justice, caring for the needy like what the Good Samaritan did.

* * *

People around them notice a re­markable transformation for the bet­ter. Whereas before those lukewarm Christians led selfish and vice-ridden lives; now they have become active and exemplary church members.

* * *

One evening, a young man whose father I know was held up while walk­ing. The theft snatched his mobile phone and wallet. The victim resisted but the man brought out a knife and stabbed him. After he was rushed to the hospital, the father was inconsol­able, saying, “Imagine my son would have died.” He confided to me that he wanted to have the culprit “salvaged” (summarily killed).

* * *

However, he relented, thinking that being a member of a Catholic renewal community, that would be wrong. When the criminal was apprehend­ed, he was imprisoned to pay for his crime.

If the father didn’t have the spirit of forgiveness instilled in their prayer meetings, he would have taken the law into his hands and that would be unchristian.

* * *

Indeed, the Bible, if applied to life, is a most effective means not only for personal but also moral transforma­tion of our country.

* * *

THE LIGHTER SIDE. Bragging about his navel, a politician says, “It looks good because the doctor who delivered me took extra pains to cut my ‘biblical cord.’” (He meant umbili­cal cord).

* * *

A small boy asks a friend why his 80-year old grandma was always reading the Bible. He replies: “Because she’s cramming for her Final Exam!”

* * *

The FAMILY that prays together stays together.

