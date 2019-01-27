PBA: Goal-tending call taints RoS win

by Jonas Terrado

A controversial call marred the dying seconds of Rain or Shine’s 83-80 victory over Barangay Ginebra San Miguel in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Calasiao Sports Complex in Pangasinan.



Gabe Norwood’s chasedown block on LA Tenorio with 38.5 seconds left and the Elasto Painters ahead 82-79 was initially ruled as goaltending, but referees decided to rule it a jumpball after a video review which left Kings coach Tim Cone fuming.

Rain or Shine, probably confused as well with the decision, eventually regained possession with Norwood grabbing a crucial offensive rebound late that set up a Mark Borboran free throw, 7.3 remaining, to virtually seal the deal.

But the judgment of going with the tip became a center of discussion among those who witnessed the Petron Saturday Special affair, thus putting the efforts of Norwood on both ends in the backburner.

Back-to-back baskets by the veteran Gilas mainstay gave the Elasto Painters an 82-76 lead going into the final two minutes.

Ginebra closed in at three, 82-79, after a Joe Devance foul shot and a Japeth Aguilar basket from Tenorio with 43.5 to go, setting the stage for the decisive play.

Tenorio deflected an inbound pass by Borboran then went for a layup — over a drop pass to a trailing Scottie Thompson — that would have put Ginebra within a point.

But Norwood raced from the other end of the court to swat Tenorio’s attempt.

Referees, however, ruled a goaltending before signaling for a video review, leading to the jumpball.

The Elasto Painters improved to a perfect 2-0 in the season-opening conference despite missing Raymond Almazan for the second straight time due to a sprained ankle.

Almazan, who had already joined Rain or Shine and Gilas Pilipinas practices, could make his return next week.

Meanwhile, San Miguel Beer’s Terrence Romeo will miss his third straight game, denying him of a chance to face his former team TNT KaTropa today at 6:45 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Columbian Dyip, fresh from a 110-100 win over NorthPort two nights ago, battles NLEX in the opener at 4:30 p.m.

The scores:

RAIN OR SHINE 83 – Torres 12, Borboran 12, Ahanmisi 11, Yap 9, Belga 9, Norwood 6, Daquioag 6, Maiquez 6, Nambatac 6, Mocon 3, Rosales 2, Ponferada 1.

BARANGAY GINEBRA 80 – Aguilar 19, Slaughter 15, Tenorio 12, Thompson 12, Devance 10, Mariano 6, Dela Cruz 6, Mercado 0, Caperal 0, Ferrer 0, Teodoro 0.

Quarters: 20-19, 39-38, 60-63, 83-80.

