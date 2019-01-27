Recharge

HOW many times do you check your mobile phone’s battery level in a day? If the battery is low, you immediately connect it to a power supply so it can work again.

As human beings, our energy level also becomes low, therefore we need to recharge regularly even before we become drained. The busier we get, the more we find it hard to take a break. This is counter-productive. An observation of current events and our lives reveals that when people do not take a break – when they are very tired and sleepy, that’s when they become highly irritable. They lack focus. They become prone to mistakes, road accidents, and illnesses.

Is your battery low? Don’t wait until you are drained. Consider the following.

Develop energy-saving methods in doing your tasks. Use technology and equipment. Ask experts for tips. Use labels and organizers. How many of us are guilty of wasting time and energy looking for a few items because we forgot where we kept them? Set realistic targets and deadlines. What will be the consequences of stressing yourself and risking your health? Refrain from bringing home paperwork. If it can not be avoided, do it on Mondays and Tuesdays, when your energy level is still high. Delegate! Who says you have to do everything yourself? Hire someone who can do a few tasks for you so you can recharge and have more time for other things. Train the kids to do age-appropriate tasks with minimum supervision from an adult. Prioritize! Learn to say no. As someone said, we need to learn to say no to unimportant things so we can say yes to the important ones. In addition to adequate rest, a healthy diet can boost your energy. Think positive and distance yourself from negative people and situations. Pray. Keep yourself connected to the ultimate source of power. Do something that you love even for thirty minutes each day. It’s one of the best relaxation tips!

Don’t just care about your phone’s battery. It can be replaced. There’s only one you. Relax. Recharge!

