Senators call for swift resolution of bombing

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Senators expressed outrage and deep concern over the bombing in Jolo, Sulu Sunday and called on authorities to resolve the case immediately.

“I am deeply concerned and saddened by the twin explosions that rocked Sulu this morning. But most of all, I am outraged that the bombings had reportedly killed innocent individuals. This senseless act of violence must be condemned at the very least,” Sen. Sonny Angara said.

Angara urged law enforcers to get to the bottom of the incident and hold the perpetrators accountable. “I call on our police authorities conduct a thorough investigation, go after the perpetrators, and hold them accountable for this cowardly act. The innocent victims deserve justice,” said Angara.

Sen. Nancy Binay said she is one with the people of Mindanao and the whole nation in condemning the bombing.

“I urge the authorities to look deeply at the reason why the bombings happened, especially considering the whole island of Mindanao is presently under martial law,” Binay said. “Nakakalungkot dahil matagal nang minimithi nating lahat ang ganap na kapayapaan. Don’t we all want peace?” Binay lamented.

Sen. Kiko Pangilinan said he trusts that the authorities are giving proper attention to the victims as he joined other lawmakers in condemning the attack. “We trust that proper attention is being given to the victims and that the authorities are now on the hunt for the perpetrators of this dastardly act,” Pangilinan said.

Sen. Bam Aquino appealed for calm and vigilance amid the incident.

“Mariin nating kinokondena ang nangyaring mga pambobomba sa Mount Carmel Cathedral sa Jolo, Sulu. Taus-puso rin tayong nakikiramay sa mga nawalan ng mahal sa buhay at sa mga nasugatan sa pagsabog,” Aquino said. “Manatili rin sanang mahinahon at mapagbantay ang lahat sa harap ng tangkang ito na idiskaril ang kapayapaan sa Mindanao,” he said. (Hannah L. Torregoza)

Related

comments