Solons condemn Jolo church bombing

Members of the House of Representatives strongly condemned the bombing of a church in Jolo, Sulu Sunday.

“That’s really very tragic,” House Speaker Gloria M. Arroyo said. “I am anxious to go back to Manila now so we can find out what Congress can do from our end,” said Arroyo, who also told the people of Sulu “not to lose heart.”

“I’m sure the government will do everything to make things right,” she added.

House Deputy Speaker Sulu Rep. Munir Arbison expressed great anger over the incident, calling it an “un-Islamic and inhuman act.”

“We strongly condemn the bombing of Jolo church. This is an un-Islamic and inhuman act. The one who is responsible for this terrorist attacked should be put to firing squad,” said Arbison.

Anak-Mindanao Party-List Rep. Amihilda Sangcopan called the bombing a “cowardly and selfish act.”

“Lubhang nakakalungkot at nakakabahala ang ganitong pangyayari,” Sangcopan said.

The lady solon expressed dismay over the bombing, which happened right after the plebiscite for the Bangsamoro Organic Law and when Mindanao is still under martial law.

AMIN called on the PNP to conduct an independent, transparent, and thorough investigation into the incident and the alleged participation of some armed groups in the area.

“I strongly condemn the bombing at the Jolo Cathedral in Sulu this morning which killed and injured civilians and soldiers. My condolences and prayers go to the families of the victims,” said Magdalo party-list Rep. Gary Alejano.

“It is unfortunate that in spite of the martial law in whole of Mindanao, such terrorist acts continue to happen. I hope that intelligence gathering will be intensified and focused military operations be conducted when needed,” added the Marine captain-turned-congressman.

“We commiserate with the families of the victims and we join their call for justice and for the perpetrators to be made accountable for these clear acts of terrorism,” said Bayan Muna Chairman Neri Colmenares and Bayan Muna party-list Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate.

They further said: “While the pursuit for justice must be made in earnest, the people, particularly in Mindanao, must be on guard against undemocratic forces that may use this wicked act to fuel further conflicts and militarization in Mindanao.” (Ellson Quismorio)

