There’s a chance Jolo blasts related to BOL – Andanar

The deadly twin explosions in Jolo, Sulu Sunday might be connected to the recent plebiscite result in favor of the ratification of the Bangsamoro Organic Law, a Palace official said.

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar has condemned the bombing of the Jolo Cathedral, saying some groups were probably trying to derail the implementation of the law creating the Bangsamoro autonomous region.

“Meron pong chance. There’s a possibility pero tinitingnan lahat ng anggulo dito,” Andanar said about the possible links between the Jolo bombing and the BOL vote.

“Sa palagay ko ay malaking rason itong kanilang pagtutol o pagkadismaya siguro ng mga kalaban natin na iyong mga bumoto kontra dito sa BOL dahil tulad ng nabanggit ko ay overwhelming po iyong panalo ng BOL sa pagkara-ratify nito,” he said.

Andanar said the government is determined to bring the culprits of the latest Jolo attack to justice. He noted that authorities have pinpointed suspects behind the incident based on security cameras. He did not elaborate.

Andanar denounced the criminals behind the incident who had “no respect” for religion, government, and the democratic vote on the Bangsamoro initiative.

“Hindi po tayo mawawalan ng lakas, ng gana na ito po ay lalabanan natin, hahabulin po natin, hahabulin po ng ating mga Armed Forces of the Philippines at Philippine National Police ang mga kriminal na may kagagawan nito,” he said.

He also assured that concerned government agencies were prepared to extend assistance to the victims of the blasts in Jolo. (Genalyn Kabiling)



