Duterte visits Jolo blast site under tight security

President Duterte on Monday visited the site of the deadly bombing in Jolo, Sulu and commiserated with the survivors as well as families of the victims.

The President, accompanied by daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte Carpio and several government officials, flew to Jolo under heavy security in the afternoon.

Telecommunication signals were reportedly jammed as a security precaution during the President’s three-hour visit to the area.

Duterte, who was outraged by the terror attack, first inspected the blast site at the Jolo Cathedral where concerned authorities gave him a briefing about the incident.

Among the government officials accompanying the President in Jolo were Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr., Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año, Armed Forces chief Gen. Benjamin Madrigal Jr., and Philippine National Police chief Director General Oscar Albayalde.

Afterwards, the President visited the soldiers and civilians injured by the fatal blast. He also went to the wake of the blast victims and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

According to former Special Assistant to the President Christopher Go, the President met with top officials, including those from the military and police, on government’s security efforts during his Jolo visit.

Earlier in the day, Malacañang said the President was “outraged” by the twin blasts in Jolo and immediately directed the military to step up security measures to prevent a repeat of the incident.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Duterte was also disappointed that some groups were still trying to sow terror and derail the peace efforts in Mindanao.

Panelo assured that the government would run after the culprits of the attack and put them behind bars. “The law will not give them mercy. We will pursue them to the ends fo the earth, until every killer is placed behind bars. The AFP will crush them,” he said. (Genalyn Kabiling)

