La Salle nips Ateneo IX

La Salle rallied from an 11-run deficit to beat Ateneo, 15-12, on Saturday to complete a six-game sweep of the Philippine Baseball League eliminations at the Rizal Memorial Baseball Stadium.



The Green Archers completed their massive comeback from a 12-1 deficit when Palolo Casas brought home Boo Barandiaran from second to complete a six-run seventh inning and take a 13-12 lead.

Diego Lozano’s two-run homer in the eighth settled the final count, giving the La Salle batters of coach Joseph Orillana a perfect record going into the semifinals.

Orillana and company will face the same Blue Eagles squad in a one-game semis set Saturday.

Despite loss, Ateneo advanced to the semis with a 3-3 record after University of Santo Tomas beat National University, 5-4.

UST’s win eliminated NU, which ended the tourney at 3-3.

Meanwhile, Itakura Parts Philippines Corporation (IPPC) clobbered University of the Philippines, 24-0, in seven innings to secure the No. 2 seed with a 4-2 mark. (Jonas Terrado)

