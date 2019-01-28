P20 M lost in Boracay fire

ILOILO CITY – A fire hit a residential area in the world-famous Boracay Island last Sunday, causing at least P20 million in damages.

Fire Officer 3 Franklin Arrobang, arson investigator at the Bureau of Fire Protection in Malay, Aklan, said 32 houses and three commercial establishments were gutted in the fire in Barangay Manocmanoc that started around noontime and was under control by 1:30 p.m.

Arrobang disclosed that strong winds and houses closed to each other made it difficult for firefighters to put out the blaze.

The Malay Municipal Social Welfare Office said 285 persons were displaced by the fire, including workers who are renting rooms.

Arrobang said investigation is still ongoing to determine what caused the fire.

The resort island’s leading business group is organizing a donation drive to help the fire victims. Pia Miraflores, executive director of Boracay Foundation Inc., said its members are pooling resources to buy food packs for the victims who are currently staying at the barangay gym. (Tara Yap)

