Palace lauds Miss Intercontinental Karen Gallman

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Malacañang on Monday congratulated Karen Gallman for winning the Philippines’ first Miss Intercontinental crown over the weekend.

In a text message, presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo congratulated Gallman for bringing the Philippines another crown, only a month after Catriona Gray won the Miss Universe title.

“I’d like to congratulate another laurel to the Philippines, Miss Karen Gallman for winning the Miss Intercontinental,” Panelo said.

According to Panelo, Gallman has the qualities of the new Filipino woman which put the country in the roster of reigning smart beauties.

“She exemplifies the new breed of beautiful and cerebral Filipino women that is putting the Philippines in the world map as a country of reigning beauties with high IQ,” he said.

Gallman, 26-year-old a Filipino-Australian, bested more than 80 other candidates from all over the world in the Miss Intercontinental.

In an Instagram post, the beauty queen dedicated her victory to the entire nation, noting the support that Filipinos has been giving her.

“I’m so proud to bring our nation its first Intercontinental crown. The overwhelming support from you all has been amazing and I can’t thank you all enough, nor have done it without you,” she said. (Argyll Geducos)

Related

comments