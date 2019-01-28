PBA: TnT defeats SMB

by Jonas Terrado

Games Wednesday (Cuneta Astrodome)

4:30 p.m. – TNT KaTropa vs Meralco

7 p.m. – Rain or Shine vs Blackwater

TNT KaTropa delivered a massive statement to San Miguel as Jayson Castro and returnee Troy Rosario shared the spotlight in beating the defending champion Beermen, 104-93, Sunday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.



Castro finished with 24 points and 11 assists while Rosario fired 22 points in his first game since missing the previous three with a broken nose as the KaTropa took command in the second half to pick up their second straight win after a 0-2 start.

The KaTropa won in their first meeting with the Beermen since trading guard Terrence Romeo in the offseason amid reports of disagreements with former TNT teammates.

Romeo, however, failed to see action after missing his third straight outing due to an ankle injury sustained last Jan. 18 against Columbian Dyip.

San Miguel fell to a share of fourth to sixth with TNT and Columbian at 2-2.

Christian Standhardinger had 24 points and Von Pessumal added 23 for the Beermen in the loss.Scores:

Scores: TNT 104 – Castro 24, Rosario 22, Reyes 14, Trollano 13, Williams 11, Pogoy 7, Heruela 5, Taha 4, Miranda 2, Carey 2, Golla 0, Semerad 0.

San Miguel 93 – Standhardinger 24, Pessumal 23, Fajardo 22, Ross 11, Lassiter 11, Santos 2, Tubid 0, Nabong 0, Zamar 0.

Quarters: 25-27, 51-51, 82-76, 104-93.

