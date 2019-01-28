Putin: Russia ready to help PH fight terror

3 SHARES Share Tweet

Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country is ready to help the Philippines fight terrorism following the bloody twin bombings at the Jolo Cathedral in Jolo, Sulu last Sunday.

In a message posted on the Russian leader’s official website, Putin said the Russian people share the grief of the victims’ friends and families and expressed hope for a “prompt recovery of the injured.”

Putin expressed shock over the “crime committed against civilians who had congregated for church services.”

He said he expects that the masterminds and perpetrators of the bombings will sustain the punishment they deserve.

“I would like to reiterate our readiness to further step up interaction with our Philippine partners in combating the terrorist threat in all its forms and manifestations,” the Russian President said. (Roy Mabasa)

Related

comments