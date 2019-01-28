SGMA leads PH investment mission to Saudi

Former President now House Speaker Gloria M. Arroyo on Monday led an investment mission to Saudi Arabia, with Mindanao as the target of her search for business opportunities.

Accompanying Arroyo are members of the House Committee on Muslim Affairs, among them Reps. Mauyag B. Papandayan Jr., Macmod D. Mending Jr., Amihilda J. Sangcopan, Bai Sandra A. Sema, Ruby M. Sahali, and Shernee A. Tan.

Arroyo was originally invited by her Saudi counterpart, Dr. Abdullah Bin Mohammed Bin Ibharim Al Sheik, president of the Majlis Al Shura or the Consultative Assembly of Saudi Arabia, to Saudi Arabia for an official visit.

With the passage of the Bangsamoro Organic Law, she saw it as a good opportunity for an investment mission to enable the representatives from Mindanao to look for investors for their region.

In an earlier interview, Arroyo said the representatives from Mindanao are now keen on inviting investors to the island in light of the passage of the BOL.

“The Bangsamoro congressmen are now eager to go to the next step – try to get investments. So that having the Bangsamoro they will be able to bring down the poverty there by having business activities so we’re helping them out. We are going to have an investment mission in Saudi Arabia,” she said.

During her visit, she will meet Abdullah in Riyadh. She will also meet with the Council of Saudi Arabia Chamber of Commerce in Riyadh together with the Mindanao representatives to explore business opportunities in Mindanao. (Ben R. Rosario)

