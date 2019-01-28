Thais pose challenge at Splendido

Supakchaya Pattaranakrueang, who outlasted Cyna Rodriguez in a three-hole playoff at Luisita last year, returns to help anchor Thailand’s title drive in the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, joining the likes of Punpaka Phuntumabamrung, Chonlada Chayanun and Ornnicha Konsunthea in the ICTSI Splendido Ladies Classic beginning tomorrow at Splendido Taal Golf Club in Laurel, Batangas.



Pattaranakrueang, who has competed in various regional tours to hone and toughen up her game, including in India, Thailand and China, hopes to provide added push for a Thai side which took a beating from the local aces last week at Beverly Place.

The Thais dominated last year’s edition of the annual circuit put up by ICTSI, winning five of the 12 titles, including Pattaranakrueang’s thriller of a win over the former three-time LPGT Order of Merit champion, with veteran Yupaporn Kawinpakorn ruling the new 2018-19 season with a two-stroke triumph over compatriot Pimpadsorn Sangkagaro at Pradera Verde last December.

But Dottie Ardina, after placing third in Lubao, Pampanga, stamped her class at Beverly Place, putting in solid games in the last two rounds to run away with a six-shot victory over Pauline del Rosario.

The Pinay bets hope to cash in on the 1-2 finish with Princess Superal taking the cudgels for the hosts this week as Ardina and del Rosario embark on tougher assignment in the Women’s World Championship Qualifying in Singapore.

Superal, the reigning LPGT OOM titlist, struggled to finish joint fifth with Konsunthea at Beverly but feels good about her chances at the rolling, wind-raked Splendido layout.

