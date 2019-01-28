Triathlon winners

Veteran internationalists John Chicano and Kim Kilgroe topped the elite divisions in the National Age Group Triathlon (NAGT) yesterday at San Bernardino inside Subic Bay Freeport.



Chicano topped the men’s class with a time of 1:58:47 followed by Fil-Spaniard Fer Casares (2:00:01) and Andrew Kim Remolino (2:02:12).

In the distaff side, Kilgroe clocked 2:14:57 to beat Alexandra Ganzon (2:25:56) and Jacqui Lamparero (2:30:32).

The other winners:

Standard Distance — Kris Dinglasan (19-24), Heinrich Gasacao (25-29), Jhon Quinones (30-34), Ronald Mulit and Ines Santiago (35-39), Jualyn Asugbog and Mary Grace Ollindo (40-44), Abe Tayag and Vanj Endaya (45-49), Celma Hitalia (Female 50-above), Neil Ong (50-54), Dean Recupero (55-59) and Roman Totanes (60-above).

Sprint Distance – Mykelle Bulog and Clifford Pusing (16-19), Jess Belonio and Janina Garcia (20-29), Carlo Mejia and Jilliane Caancan (30-39), George Vilog and Ma. Victoria Fereria (40-49) and Peter Gonzales and An Ping Cua (50-above).

Super Sprint Distance – Ronel Victor Cruz and Lady Samantha Corpuz (13-15).

