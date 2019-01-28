World Slasher Cup on

The 2019 World Slasher Cup 9-Cock Invitational Derby gets under way today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

American Dink Fair, a cockfighting legend like Johhny Jumper, Ray Alexander, Duke Hulsey and Ted Maclean, climbs the Big Dome ‘rueda’ in partnership with Tagum City businessman Larry Rubinos in the event sponsored by Thunderbird, Emperador and Powertract.



Supported by Pitgames Media of CEO Manny Berbano, the WSC Cup will run until Feb. 6 with Pintakasi of Champions as host.

Other foreign entries will be fielded by Lonnie Harper of Mule Train fame, Richard Martinez of Texas with Domi Corpuz (Hi Ace Ranch USA) and Lito Guerra of Chocolate Gamefarm, Bruce Brown, Mike Formosa, Erik Rosales and Robert Dominguez(California), Nathan Jumper (Mississippi),Butch Cambra and Cris Castillo, (Hawaii), Tim Fitzgerald (Utah), Marty Bently and Brett Mccormick (Ohio);

Bobby Fairchild (Kentucky), Glenn Camacho (Guam), Ernest Atkins and Brent Doulglas (Oklahoma), Joey Melendez and Rene Penalosa (Austaralia), Soan Sogianto (Indonesia) and Mark Salazar (Malaysia).

Rubinos himself will host the “5M Tagum 6-Cock/Bullstag Derby” which starts on Feb. 12.

Fair, known for his Millionaire 5K lines (sweater, moonwalker, golden boy and yellow legged hatch) will attend the LYR Excellence Gamefowl Summit next month.

