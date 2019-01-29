3 motorbike riders killed in Batangas shootout

THREE motorcycle-riding men were gunned down by cops in a pursuit operation after they allegedly evaded a police checkpoint in Balayan, Batangas, before dawn Tuesday, police said.

Police said a checkpoint was being conducted around 3:30 a.m. at Barangay Ermita, Balayan, Batangas when the suspects onboard two motorcycles made a U-turn, fired at a patrol car and sped off towards Calaca and Lemery towns.

Elements of Balayan Municipal Police Station, who were conducting the checkpoint, called for backup, according to a police report reaching the Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

As they were fleeing, the suspects encountered joint personnel of Lemery Municipal Police Station and Batangas Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB), who were supposed to conduct a drug bust operation in Barangay Sinisian West, Lemery, Batangas.

However, the suspects were able to get pass through the police again.

Lemery cops and Batangas intelligence operatives joined the chase after learning that the suspects evaded the checkpoint in Balayan.

The suspects were encountered by another unit of Lemery police in Barangay Mahabang Dahilig.

Moments later, Batangas provincial operatives and the first unit of Lemery police caught up with the suspects and joined the gunfight.

The three suspects were killed. Police recovered from their possession two .45-caliber pistols and an Ingram machine pistol.

Police also found the two Yamaha SZR motorcycles used by the suspects.

Investigators said one of the motorcycles was similar to the one used in the killing of SPO1 Roderick Botavar last year. (Martin A. Sadongdong)

