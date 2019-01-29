Autism Society PH to netizens: Stop doing the ‘Boyet Challenge’

THE Autism Society of the Philippines (ASP) has called on netizens to stop participat­ing in the social me­dia experi­ment called “Boyet Chal­lenge.”

The challenge started with people imitating Boyet, the char­acter played by Ken Chan on the GMA series “My Special Tatay” who has mild in­tellectual dis­ability and mild Autism Spectrum Disorder.

In a statement released a few days ago, the non-profit orga­nization condemned the “Boyet Challenge,” calling it a “thinly-veiled instrument of ridicule of those who live with autism and intellectual disabilities.”

ASP also cited Republic Act 9442 which protects persons with dis­abilities (PWDs) from ridicule and vilification and imposes fines and imprisonment to violators.

“Kahit walang batas, makatao ba na pagtawan­an ang mga kapatid nat­ing may kapansanan? Huwag gawing kutya o katatawan ang pag­kakaroon ng autismo,” the statement read.

The group also launched the “#1bansa1pangako,” which demands for an end to the causal use of “autistic” as a form of insult or joke.

“Let us promise to act to stop the derogatory use of the word “autistic” and to promote the true accep­tance and inclusion of Filipinos with disabilities. One simple promise can spur the change that may make life better for millions of Filipinos with au­tism,” ASP added.

The student council of the University of the Philippines’ College of Education in Diliman has likewise appealed to the public concerning the matter.

“As educators, each and ev­ery Guro ng Bayan is one with the struggle of building a na­tion that is free from any form of hatred and discrimination. These kinds of internet experi­ment just defeat the purpose of such struggle,” the student council said in a statement.

“Such depictions, if irrespon­sibly done, can be platforms for opportunistic clout and lame entertainment directed to the masses. Hence, we demand GMA Entertainment to carry on with their goal to empower by showing a proper portrayal of persons with disabilities in or­der to protect them from pos­sibilities of vilification.” (REGS PARUNGAO)

