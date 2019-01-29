Autism Society PH to netizens: Stop doing the ‘Boyet Challenge’

- Home
THE Autism Society of the Philippines (ASP) has called on netizens to stop participating in the social media experiment called “Boyet Challenge.”
The challenge started with people imitating Boyet, the character played by Ken Chan on the GMA series “My Special Tatay” who has mild intellectual disability and mild Autism Spectrum Disorder.
In a statement released a few days ago, the non-profit organization condemned the “Boyet Challenge,” calling it a “thinly-veiled instrument of ridicule of those who live with autism and intellectual disabilities.”
ASP also cited Republic Act 9442 which protects persons with disabilities (PWDs) from ridicule and vilification and imposes fines and imprisonment to violators.
“Kahit walang batas, makatao ba na pagtawanan ang mga kapatid nating may kapansanan? Huwag gawing kutya o katatawan ang pagkakaroon ng autismo,” the statement read.
The group also launched the “#1bansa1pangako,” which demands for an end to the causal use of “autistic” as a form of insult or joke.
“Let us promise to act to stop the derogatory use of the word “autistic” and to promote the true acceptance and inclusion of Filipinos with disabilities. One simple promise can spur the change that may make life better for millions of Filipinos with autism,” ASP added.
The student council of the University of the Philippines’ College of Education in Diliman has likewise appealed to the public concerning the matter.
“As educators, each and every Guro ng Bayan is one with the struggle of building a nation that is free from any form of hatred and discrimination. These kinds of internet experiment just defeat the purpose of such struggle,” the student council said in a statement.
“Such depictions, if irresponsibly done, can be platforms for opportunistic clout and lame entertainment directed to the masses. Hence, we demand GMA Entertainment to carry on with their goal to empower by showing a proper portrayal of persons with disabilities in order to protect them from possibilities of vilification.” (REGS PARUNGAO)