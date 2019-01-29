Duterte orders air strikes on Abu Sayyaf

1 SHARES Share Tweet

IN the wake of the deadly twin bombings in Jolo, Sulu, President Duterte has authorized the military to drop bombs on the Abu Sayyaf Group but reminded them to avoid collateral damage.

The President said the govern­ment troops could use land, sea and air assets to “destroy” the Abu Sayyaf group but must let the civilian community leave the conflict zone to avoid casualties or injuries.

“I ordered you to destroy the or­ganization. I’m ordering you now: pulpugin ninyo ang Abu Sayyaf [crush the Abu Sayyaf] by what­ever means,” Duterte said during his visit to Jolo Monday.

“Meron man tayong helicopter, may eroplano, may mga barko. Eh iyong mga bala natin diyan sa mga kanyon ninyo… Paputukin na ninyo. I-bomba muna ninyo la­hat, magbili na tayo nang bagong stock. Ngayon kung may inosente mamatay, iwasan ninyo,” he said.

Duterte said once the military finds a target area, the civilian community must be allowed to leave the area for their own safe­ty. He assured that the govern­ment was ready to provide food and other assistance to the people who might be displaced by the military operations.

“Sabihin ninyo pagka-bobom­bahin mo ‘yang lahat, paalisin mo iyong mga tao. Paalisin mo ‘yung mga tao, ilagay mo dito kung saan ako ang mag — ako ang maggas­tos ng pagkain, lahat,” he said.

“Kunin ko ‘yung lahat ng ino­senteng tao. Halikayo dito, ako ang magpakain muna. Magsakrip­isyo ako. Hanap ako pera. Tapos pulpugin mo ‘yang teritoryo nila So pagkatapos wala nang magtin­dig. Ke aso, ke manok, ke lahat, pati tao. Giyera man kaya ito,” he added.

Accompanied by top security officials, the President first visited the Jolo cathedral, the site of the deadly bombing that claimed 20 lives.

Duterte then commiserated with the wounded soldiers and civil­ians, giving them financial aid. He also visited the wake of the blast victims and offered his condolences and support to the families.

Authorities earlier said a sub­group of the Abu Sayyaf, known as Ajang-Ajang, could be behind the twin explosions in the church in Jolo last Sunday.

In his speech, the President told the military not to be afraid of launching attacks on the Abu Sayyaf group or else risk losing the battle.

“Pero kung sabihin mo lang takot ka mag-attack kasi makapatay ka ng inosente, p***** i** talo ka. Eh kung nandiyan ‘yan sila palagi? ” he added.

The commander-in-chief also said he was also prepared to de­ploy more troops to the area to run after the Abu Sayyaf elements.

“Ang sabi ko ‘pag may target kayo, paalamin mo lang ako, hanap ako ng pera, maglagay tayo ng unit there, sabihin natin six months lang. Tapos bantayan ng Intelli­gence ‘yung sumasama. Pagkata­pos bombahin ninyo. Para magbili tayo mga bagong bomba,” said.

As the government steps up the campaign against the terror ele­ments, Duterte also appealed to the Jolo community to cooperate with authorities in the campaign against the Abu Sayyaf Group. He urged them to shun any ASG mem­ber in their place or report to au­thorities for appropriate action. (Genalyn Kabiling)

Related

comments