Mojdeh shatters PH junior swim mark

There’s no stopping Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh.

Coming off a successful campaign in the 2018 Hamilton Aquatics Winter Long Course Swimming Championships, Mojdeh produced another record-breaking feat in 152nd Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series-ABC Swim Challenge held over the weekend at the Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus, Cavite.

The toast of last year’s Palarong Pambansa, Mojdeh dominated the girls’ 12-year 100m butterfly, clocking one minute at 4.71 seconds to reset her old national junior mark of 1:05.10 she established in last year’s tSICC Swimming Championship in in Singapore.

The Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Paranaque standout also erased two meet records – in 200m butterfly (2:22.55) and 200m breaststroke (2:52.70).

At the 2018 Hamilton Aquatics Winter Long Course Swimming Championships in Dubai, Mojdeh won a gold medal with a record time of two minutes, 22.31 seconds.

Mojdeh beat the Philippine national junior record of two minutes, 25.82 seconds she set during the 2018 Middle East Open Swimming Championships last February also in Dubai.

Aside from beating her own record, Mojdeh also won three more gold medals in the 100m butterfly, 400m individual medley and 50m breaststroke.

Marc Bryan Dula of Masville Elementary School also sizzled with three new records in the boys’ 11-year division.

Dula, a Susan Papa Swim Academy standout under coach Alexandre Papa, opened his campaign with a record-breaking feat in the 100m backstroke, checking in at 1:11.41 which was way better than the six-year old mark of 1:15.16 which Seth Isaak Martin established in 2013.

Dula continued his impressive showing by scoring two more new records in the 200m backstroke in 2:37.00 and the 200m individual medley in 2:38.47.

Others who registered meet records were Althea Villapena (girls’ 14-year 200m backstroke, 2:50.04), Aishel Evangelista (boys’ 8-year 100m backstroke, 1:23.76), Shaina Andal (girls’ 13-year 200m breaststroke, 3:01.10) and Jordan Lobos (boys’ 15-over 200m breaststroke, 2:37.74).

“We are so proud of these young swimmers who broke records in their respective events. These kids are products of our grassroots development program and we’re happy to see them grow,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

