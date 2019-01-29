Should I lie about my nose job?

Dear Manay Gina,

I had my nose fixed months ago. The result was dramatic because I looked different. I get compliments from my friends but some people haven’t even recognized me at first! Some people say how great I look, while others go further and ask, “When did I do it?” It’s not that I want to hide it, I just feel it is a personal thing that I don’t particularly feel like discussing with everyone. I am becoming very self-conscious because of my new nose? Any suggestions on what to do or say when I get asked about my nose?

Lenny

Dear Lenny,

As a rule, no one owes a casual acquaintance an explanation for anything. Now, should you feel the need to be vague, you can just smile and say ‘thank you’, to return a compliment.

However, at some point certain things are so obvious that your life might be easier if you just spoke the plain truth. It might be helpful to the questioner if you just said – because your appearance has changed so drastically – that you had the nose job. You might even give hope to someone who might be considering the procedure.

With affection,

Manay Gina

“Gratitude is the best attitude.” – Anonymous

Send questions to dear.inangmahal@gmail.com

