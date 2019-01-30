Duterte appoints new MTRCB vice chair

President Duterte has appointed lawyer Jeremiah Jaro as new vice chairperson of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board.

Jaro will replace film director Emmanuel Borlaza and will have a term at the MTRCB until Sept. 30, 2019. Prior to his new appointment, he has served as MTRCB board member since 2017.

The appointment paper of Jaro, signed by the President last Jan. 23, was released by the Malacañang Wednesday.

The Palace also made public three other new presidential appointees in government offices.

They are Ana Liza Peralta, member of the Clark Development Corp. board; Michael Regino, member representing the workers’ group of the Social Security Commission; and Eduardo de Guzman, Director II of Land Transportation Office.

The appointment papers were also signed this week. (Genalyn Kabiling)

