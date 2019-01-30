Factory producing fake, toxic insecticides busted

A warehouse-turned-clandestine factory that allegedly produces “fake and toxic” household insecticides has been uncovered in San Simon, Pampanga.

The Bureau of Customs revealed Wednesday that the warehouse located at Block 12, Lots 1A and 1B, Global Aseana Business Park “was converted into a factory that allegedly produces aerosol insecticides” which may pose harm to animals and even to humans.

According to BoC Enforcement and Security Service Director Filemon Ruiz, the discovered products were labeled as “Baolliai” which is an imitation of “Baolilai,” a household insecticide product that was banned by the Food and Drug Administration in the past for containing cypermethrin.

FDA said that the chemical is a “broad spectrum” pesticide with “neurotoxic effects on rodents, aquatic organisms, mammals, and even humans.”

The chemical, Ruiz said, was found in the factory.

About 50 drums filled with chemicals, particularly cypermethrin and polyaluminum chloride, were discovered in the raided warehouse. The drums were labeled cypermethrin.

It was learned that FDA advisories and various reports from 2012 to 2015 warned the public against the unregistered insecticide products including Baolilai “for containing the noxious chemical, dangerous to both humans and animals.”

Aside from the chemicals, 10 sets of machines were also discovered in the factory. Ruiz said the machines and chemical used in the manufacture of aerosol insecticides are imported from China.

Various packaging materials and labels bearing the Baolliai brand name and at least 2,000 boxes of the finished products were found in the factory.

The owner of the warehouse identified as Andy Go was not around during the raid, Ruiz said.

Workers at the warehouse failed to present a Certificate of Payment for the imported machines and raw materials. They were also not able to show a business permit or permit to operate which authorized them to produce the product.

The raid on the warehouse was powered by a letter of authority issued by Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero on Jan. 25. (Betheena Kae Unite)

