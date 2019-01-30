‘French Spiderman’ freed after posting P3,000 bail

1 SHARES Share Tweet

After paying P3,000 bail for alarm and scandal, Alain “French Spiderman” Robert was released by the Makati City police on Wednesday evening.

The silver-haired 56-year-old scaled up and down the 45-story GT Tower in Makati Tuesday. He had his lawyer on standby as he was anticipating that he will be in trouble with authorities as he has no permit to climb the building.

Traffic in the area was disrupted as people stopped to watch him executed his perilous climb. He was reportedly using only his bare hands to climb the building. Many people took photos and videos of him.

“Robert was released around 7 p.m. after he paid his bail for alarm and scandal,” Chief Insp. Gideon Ines Jr., Makati police assistant chief of police for operations head, said

The Office of the City Prosecutor-Makati has directed the Makati police to release Robert. The order was signed by Senior Deputy City Prosecutor Emmanuel D. Medina.

“For his alarm and scandal case, Robert’s arraignment was set on Feb. 12 at Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 62,” Ines said, citing the release order. (Jel Santos)

Related

comments