Gov’t agencies ordered to support SEA Games in PH

Malacañang has ordered government agencies to help ensure the country’s successful hosting of the 30th Southeast Asian Games this year.

In Memorandum Circular No. 56, all government agencies, including government-owned or -controlled corporations, must provide support to the Philippine Sea Games Organizational Committee Foundation Inc. in the preparation, organization, and holding of the international sports event.

Local government units, non-government organizations, schools, and the business community have also been encouraged to cooperate and support the successful conduct of the SEA Games in November.

“The Philippine Sports Commission, the Philippine Olympic Committee, and all the concerned national sports associations shall coordinate and support each other for the effective preparation and successful participation of the Philippine delegates in the 30th SEA Games and all preparatory and relevant competitions,” the MC said.

“All other departments, bureaus, agencies, and instrumentalities of government, including government-owned or -controlled corporations, and state universities and colleges, are hereby directed to render full support and assistance, consistent with their respective mandates, to the PHISGOC in the preparatory activities for the Philippines’ hosting of the 30th SEA Games including, among others, procurement of necessary materials and equipment, provision of support services, and acceptance of donations, in accordance with existing laws, rules, and regulations,” it added. (Genalyn Kabiling)

