Gov’t snipers to undergo marksmanship training

1 SHARES Share Tweet

At least 1,000 government snipers would undergo marksmanship training to boost the government’s campaign against terrorism, President Duterte announced recently.

The President said these sharpshooters could be deployed to Jolo, Sulu, the site of the two deadly bombings, to assist government forces battling lawless elements.

“‘Pag nakakarga ng – nakahawak ng baril, huwag mo nang palapitin, targetin mo na. Tutal marami ‘yan, sabi ko I ordered to – the training of 1,000 sharpshooters, snipers,” Duterte said during his visit to Jolo last Monday.

“Eh ‘di i-assign natin dito para hindi masyado baldado ang sundalo ko. Iyan ang direksyon ko. Kung sundan ninyo ako, mabuti. ‘Pag hindi, okay lang rin. Pero basta ako, kung – hindi ako pa – hindi tayo pwedeng ganito,” said Duterte who was outraged by the Jolo blasts.

The President earlier directed the military to use all resources, including dropping bombs, to destroy the Abu Sayyaf Group responsible for the Jolo blasts last Sunday.

The commander-in-chief, however, reminded the military to minimize collateral damage, saying the civilian community must be allowed to evacuate a conflict zone. He said the government was ready to assist families who might be displaced by the military operations.

“Be careful about the civilians. Kayong mga Moro do not – baka magtanim kayo ng galit. Nanay ng nanay ko Maranao,” Duterte said.

The twin explosions at the Jolo cathedral claimed 20 lives and injured dozens others, triggering widespread condemnation. Duterte, citing intelligence information, recently said the attacks were carried out by a husband and wife suicide bombers. (Genalyn Kabiling)

Related

comments