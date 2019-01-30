Mighty Sports eyes redemption in Dubai

By Rey C. Lachica

Games Tomorrow

(Shabab Al Ahli Club, Dubai)

11 p.m. – America Univ. vs Mighty Sports

With former LA Lakers star Lamar Odom improving gradually and Barangay Ginebra charismatic import Justin Brownlee getting sharper each day, Mighty Sports hopes to lay the ghost of 2017 to rest when it competes in the 30th Dubai International Basketball Championship starting tomorrow at the Sbabab Al Ahli Club.

Despite his near-death experience in 2015, Odom has surprised everybody – the coaching staff included – by trying very hard to be at his best possible form to fulfill a vow he made – that is to bring the country’s newest sports apparel and accessories team to greater heights.

Not only that as Odom has also been doing almost everything to revive, and perhaps extend his career a little longer as he expressed his willingness to play in any Asian league.

The team’s maiden Dubai stint two years back turned out to be a bad one as it finished with a dismal 1-6 card — no thanks to at least three bungled winning opportunities.

“He’s taking things slowly but surely so we are hoping that he can help the team advance to the semis. That’s our goal although we know it’s going to be tough,” said co-team owner Alex Wongchuking on the eve of the team’s departure in the premier city of the United Arab Emirates.

And Brownlee?

Well, he’s pretty confident the team – also supported by SMDC, Go For Gold, Oriental Group and HealthCube – will figure prominently, claiming that some young guns are very energetic and are capable of hitting threes with wild abandon.

“With the veteran guys like Lamar and Mo (Morris), I think we got a really good chance there,” said Brownlee who scored 25 points in the team’s 98-97 win over the Magnolia Hotshots in an exhibition game last Friday.

The team also beat Blackwater, 106-99.

Mighty coach Charles Tiu, younger brother of retired Rain or Shine star guard Chris Tiu, is also taking the challenge head on.

“While the team is improving bit by bit, we have to defend as hard as we can and execute our offense as smooth as a silk,” said Tiu.

In its tune-up matches, Mighty Sports expectedly struggled defensively and its offensive execution was oftentimes fraught with errors as they needed a crucial three from Odom to beat Magnolia.

A veteran of the Chinese Basketball Association, the 6-foot-9 Morris can terrorize the shaded lane with his power play and soft touch from the perimeter.

Young but battle-scarred Juan Gomez de Liano and Fil-Am Roosevelt Adams are likewise expected to provide additional firepower with their nifty plays and Fil-Am Jason Brickman looking to give Mighty Sports another glory.

The 6-foot Brickman helped Mighty Sports win the 2016 Jones Cup Championship via an eight-game sweep with his speed and wizardry.

“He will play a big role in the team and he’s going to be the stabilizer. He can drop long bombs at any given time,” said assistant team manager and former UP star guard Edrick Ferrer.

Also in the team are former pros Joseph Yeo and Jett Manuel, Gab Banal, College of St. Benilde’s Justin Gutang, La Salle’s Santy Santillan and Xavier’s Angelo Wongchuking.

Out to help out Tiu are former Xavier star Woody Co, Ateneo’s Dean Castano and multi-titled PBA tactician Jong Uichico.

