PBA: ROS eyes 3rd victory vs Elite

By Jonas Terrado

Games Today

(Cuneta Astrodome)

4:30 p.m. – TNT KaTropa vs Meralco

7 p.m. – Rain or Shine vs Blackwater

Unbeaten Rain or Shine and TNT KaTropa seek their third consecutive win when they battle separate rivals today in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Cuneta Astrodome.

The Elasto Painters, who have won their first two games in the season-opening conference, take on the winless Blackwater Elite at 7 p.m. with their eyes set on forging a share of the lead with the idle Phoenix Pulse Fuel Masters.

On the other hand, the KaTropa look to build on their big weekend win over the defending champion San Miguel Beermen in their 4:30 p.m. affair with the Meralco Bolts.

Rain or Shine’s bid to stay perfect could be held with center Raymond Almazan making his much-awaited debut.

Almazan has missed the Elasto Painters’ first two games against the NLEX Road Warriors and Barangay Ginebra San Miguel due to a sprained ankle, but the six-year center has already participated in practices of both his team and for Gilas Pilipinas.

Coach Caloy Garcia has seen his team getting solid productions from James Yap, Norbert Torres and rookie Javee Mocon.

Yap leads the team in scoring with an average of 14.5 points, Torres has become a revelation with numbers of 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while Mocon normed 8.0 points and 6.5 rebounds in the twin victories.

Looking to pull an upset is Blackwater, which seeks to arrest a 0-2 start behind Allein Maliksi, rookie Abu Tratter and Roi Sumang.

In the opener, TNT tries to capitalize on Sunday’s 104-93 romp of San Miguel and extend its winning ways after a 0-2 start.

Expected to lead the KaTropa are PBA Press Corps Player of the Week Jayson Castro and Troy Rosario, who returned from a broken nose by firing 22 points.

Meanwhile, Meralco hopes to bounce back from a 105-93 defeat to San Miguel last Friday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

The Bolts are tied for seventh with Ginebra at 1-2.

