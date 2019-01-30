QC village chairwoman, driver killed in ambush

A QUEZON City barangay chairwoman running for congress and her driver were killed in an ambush pulled by four motorcycle-riding gunmen Wednesday morning.

Superintendent Joel Villanueva, Quezon City Police Station 6 commander, identified the victims as Barangay Bagong Silangan captain Crisell Beltran and her driver, Melchor Salita.

Initial police report showed that Beltran was travelling along J.P. Rizal in Barangay Bagong Silangan onboard her white Ford Everest (NDO 612) with her driver and three other companions around 11:40 a.m. when four men riding two motorbikes appeared in front of the vehicle and repeatedly shot her. The bullets also hit her driver.

Beltran was rushed to FEU-NRMF Medical Center while Salita was brought to General Malvar Hospital, but both were declared dead on arrival.

The victims’ three other companions, who are yet to be identified, were unharmed, police said.

Meanwhile, a 14-year-old boy identified as Daniel Bautista, was brought to East Avenue Medical Center after he was hit by a stray bullet in his knee.

Police said they have yet to establish if the incident was election-related as Beltran was running as congresswoman in Quezon City’s second district.

A task group was also formed for the immediate solution of the case and to identify the suspects in the shooting. (Alexandria San Juan)

