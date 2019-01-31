4 dead as bus, truck collide

CONCEPCION, Tarlac – Four persons were killed while more than 40 others were injured when the bus they were riding in collided with a truck on the northbound lane of the Subic-Clark Tarlac Expressway here Thursday.

North Luzon Expressway Traffic Management chief Robin Ignacio said that the bus rammed the back of the truck.

Ignacio added that the bus had around 50 persons, including the driver.

The passengers were barangay officials from Naic, Cavite and were on their way to Baguio City.

The four fatalities were taken to the Concepcion District Hospital here where they were declared dead. (Jonas Reyes)

