Cops kill car thief shootout

1 SHARES Share Tweet

AN ALLEGED member of the dreaded “Basag Kotse Gang” was killed in a shootout with pursuing police officers in Parañaque City before dawn Thursday.

Police have yet to identify the suspect describes as between 30 and 35 years old and 5’1” tall. He died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds.

Senior Supt. Rogelio Rosales, Parañaque police chief, said the incident occurred at around 3:20 a.m. along Dr. A Santos Ave. at Valley 1, Barangay San Antonio, Parañaque City.

Prior to the shooting, complainant Victor Vargas of Barcelona St., Camella Town Homes, San Antonio, Parañaque City, told police that robbers broke the rear window of his Toyota Hi-lux (ZFF-557) and took away his black portfolio containing important documents.

Members of the Police Community Precinct 5 and Intelligence Unit of Paranaque City Police Station launched a pursuit operation to capture against the suspects who were later spotted riding a black motorcycle with no place number.

One of the suspects died in the ensuing gunfight while the other one managed to escape. (Dhel Nazario)

Related

comments