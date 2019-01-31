DoH: Manila Bay still not safe for swimming

THE Department of Health (DoH) on Thursday reminded the public that it is still not safe to swim in Manila Bay.

The health department issued the advisory after photos of clean shores of Manila Bay went viral.

Last Sunday, the massive rehabilitation of the bay started.

“We advise them to wait until water tests can show that it is safe for swimming,” said Health Undersecretary Rolando Enrique Domingo.

“After cleaning the beach, the water will still have to be tested to see if it is safe for swimming. Laboratory tests will show the level of coliform in the water and tell us if it is within acceptable levels,” he added.

In the past, authorities strongly warn the public against swimming in Manila Bay, especially during summer season, because its polluted waters poses health risks.

Among the water-borne diseases that can be acquired through swimming in Manila Bay are diarrhea, cholera, typhoid, dysentery, skin diseases, and eye infections.

Last Sunday, some 5,000 volunteers participated in the launch of the Manila Bay rehabilitation dubbed as the “Battle for Manila Bay.”

Over 10 truckloads of trash were collected during the start of the program.

During the launch, Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano urged the public to join the government’s effort in rehabilitating the bay, which is a popular spot to view the sunset.

“To our citizenry, let us join the advocacy. Be part of the solution in our own capacity. Be supporters and additional manpower to solve the problem,” said Ano. (Analou de Vera)

