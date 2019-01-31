How to save money after you retire

AFTER many years of working so hard, retirement is something many of us look forward to. That time when they can now sit back and relax, see, and enjoy the fruits of their productive years.

But wait, not to burst your bubble – these exclusive perks can only be enjoyed by those who have intention­ally planned for their retirement – you know, saving and investing and just basically preparing themselves for this moment. If you’re one of those who give utmost importance to re­tirement, then let’s proceed.

As early as now, you plan your retirement that’s why you save, right? That’s why you consider in­vesting, isn’t it? How do you imagine your retirement years to look like? Good provincial laid-back life or a jet setter kind of life? You are the only one who can forge your retire­ment years.

And for those who still want to save money after retirement, here are some suggestions that you can consider:

Continue your mindset of saving

If you think that saving should stop when you retire because you have all the retirement money to enjoy, you’re having the wrong mindset. Saving goes way beyond retirement. It’s a habit that extends to one’s lifetime. For those who have developed the habit of saving, it’s already become part of their system. So whether or not they’re retired, people who have learned to save over the years will still enjoy saving even after they’re retired.

Consider a less expensive place for retirement

There’s indeed no place like home and most retirees wish to spend their retirement years in their homes. However, you might want to reassess your place. Is your current home causing you to spend more money on commodities such as groceries, gas, or taxes? If you want to keep more money in your pocket, you may want to consider moving to a less expensive place.

In the Philippines, many retirees have invested in building homes in the provinces because not only do they get to enjoy the refreshing sur­roundings and less polluted location, they also get to spend time living in a less demanding environment – something totally different from when they were working.

Get a job that you like

When one retires, the paychecks stop coming but the bills don’t. This is probably one of the reasons why re­tirees jump into business or continue to work part-time jobs. They want to keep the money coming. And having another source of income other than the retirement fund can help retirees take less money from their retire­ment fund while continually staying mentally active. Furthermore, they can now work on for something they really enjoy doing rather than getting the practical jobs just because of the paycheck.

Continue to invest

Do not let your retirement be the reason why you withdraw and cash out all your investments. As retirees age, it is important to learn more about which types of investments to consider. Weigh your options or speak to a financial adviser and discuss what beneficial investments you can continue to put your money into.

Avoid debts and other interest-earning methods like credit cards

Are you still using high-interest methods of payments or purchases such as credit cards? Remember that you no longer have the regu­lar month after month paycheck. It’s vital to be careful about using high-interest methods for spend­ing or acquiring money. Take for example credit cards – now is not the best time to use them as they can cause drain on your retirement fund – something you do not want to happen.

THINK. REFLECT. APPLY.

Have you thought about your re­tirement years? How do you imagine it to be? What measures have you taken when it comes to planning your retirement years? Why is it important to plan for your retirement?

