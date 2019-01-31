MPBL: Tigers overpower Patriots

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Davao Occidental Tigers trounced the Parañaque Patriots, 92-82, on Tuesday to remain at the helm of the South Division in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Datu Cup at the Valenzuela Astrodome.



Mark Yee exploded for 17 points and 13 rebounds to lift the Tigers to their 17th win in 21 outings.

The Tigers also banked on James Regalado and Bogs Raymundo, who finished with 14 and 12 points.

Meanwhile, Chris de Chavez pumped in 22 points, apart from posting six boards and five assists as the Valenzuela Classic ripped the Pasay Voyagers, 93-80.

Floyd Dedicatoria fired 19 points and eight boards and Paolo Hubalde added 15 points as the Classic improved to 8-13.

Pasay and Parañaque slipped to 7-15 and 9-13, respectively. (Kristel Satumbaga)

Related

comments