Snow Flower’s Challenge For 1M Yen

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Calling all hopeless romantics! You’ll surely fall for this Japanese love story, coming out February 6 in cinemas nationwide that spans four beautiful seasons.

This love month, dive into a puddle—no, an ocean of feels with Snow Flower, a Japanese YA movie that is almost too precious for this world. Out on February 6 in time for Valentine’s Day, Snow Flower is about a year in the life of a bright young woman named Miyuki (Ayami Nakajo). The sad truth is, it’s her last year ever, according to her doctor’s prognosis. Just as she’s about to abandon all hope, she meets Yusuke (Hiroomi Tosaka), a kind stranger who would become the love of her life, in wintertime Tokyo.

In a serendipitous turn of events, Miyuki and Yusuke cross paths again six months after their meet cute. Her time running out, Miyuki courageously offers Yusuke a deal: be her boyfriend for one month in exchange for one million yen. Yusuke, whose café workplace desperately needs a financial boost, accepts the offer to continue supporting his younger siblings.

Truly beginning in the summer, their romance is a match #blessed by the universe as the seasons unfold as beautifully as their story. From the cherry blossoms of Tokyo, their love story crosses oceans to the red aurora of Finland. You see, it’s Miyuki’s last wish to witness the rare phenomenon in the winter wonderland where her parents met.

Based on the iconic Japanese winter song “Yuki no Hana” (Snow Flower), this feel-good YA movie will remind you what it truly means to be alive and present in the moment. Snow Flower Trailer

Directed by Kojiro Hashimoto and distributed by Axinite Digicinema in the Philippines, it’s a date on February 6, Snow Flower is the movie to catch this love month.

Related

comments